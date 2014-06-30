Algeria zapped with FIFA fine over lasers

Journalists are reflected in a logo at the FIFA headquarters after a meeting of the executive committee in Zurich October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The Algerian Football Association has been fined 50,000 Swiss francs ($56,400) by FIFA after its fans shone lasers at players during the World Cup Group H game against Russia.

Television images showed a green light, typical of the kind generated by laser pens, being shone in the direction of Russia’s goalkeeper before Algeria’s equalizer in the 1-1 draw on Thursday.

FIFA’s fine also included punishment for the use of flares and smoke bombs by Algerian fans during the game.

“The Algerian Football Association has been held liable for the improper conduct among its own group of spectators after incidents of crowd disturbance during the FIFA World Cup match between Russia and Algeria on 26 June 2014,” a FIFA spokesperson said on Monday.

“The incidents in question included the use of lasers, Bengal light and smoke bombs. The FIFA Disciplinary Committee imposed a fine of CHF 50,000 and pronounced a reprimand against the Algerian FA,” added the spokesperson.

Algeria play Germany later on Monday in the last 16.

($1 = 0.8871 Swiss Francs)