Argentina coach Sabella to quit after final
July 11, 2014 / 4:43 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina coach Sabella to quit after final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella addresses a news conference priot to a team training session at the national stadium in Brasilia July 4, 2014, one day before their 2014 World Cup quarter-final soccer match against Belgium. REUTERS/David Gray

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella will step down after Sunday’s World Cup final against Germany regardless of the result, his agent told a local Argentine radio station on Friday.

“To go at the top is always positive. I believe he gave everything to the national team and that now is the time to give way to another person,” Eugenio Lopez told FM Delta.

Argentina are one match away from winning their first World Cup since 1986, but they face a Germany side who are on top form after hammering hosts Brazil 7-1 in their semi-final.

Argentina’s state news agency, Telam, said the 59-year-old Sabella’s contract was due to expire after the tournament. He took control of the national side in 2011.

“He’s going. He’s leaving whatever happens. Whether they are champions or not, a cycle is ending,” Lopez added.

Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz and Richard Lough; Editing by Ken Ferris

