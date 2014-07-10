FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina's Di Maria trains in hope of making final
July 10, 2014 / 10:33 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina's Di Maria trains in hope of making final

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Argentina's Angel di Maria runs during a team soccer training session at the arena di Corinthians stadium in Sao Paulo, July 8, 2014, a day before their 2014 World Cup semi-final soccer match against the Netherlands. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

BELO HORIZONTE Brazil (Reuters) - Argentina winger Angel Di Maria trained lightly on Thursday in the hope of being able to play a part in the World Cup final against Germany on Sunday despite suffering a thigh injury just days ago.

Di Maria, the South Americans’ most creative player after Lionel Messi, hurt a muscle when shooting at goal during the quarter-final win over Belgium

Argentina face Germany on Sunday at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana stadium for football’s greatest prize.

The speedy Real Madrid player, who links well with Messi in Argentina’s attack, jogged lightly in his first training since the injury at Argentina’s camp in Belo Horizonte.

Di Maria is racing against the clock to be ready for Sunday, though, and sources close to the Argentine squad said the best he could hope for would be a place on the substitutes’ bench with an outside chance of coming on.

At least forward Sergio Aguero’s full recovery from a muscle strain has given Argentina a boost in their bid to win a third World Cup, and on the soil of their greatest rivals Brazil.

Argentina fly to Rio de Janeiro on Saturday.

Reporting by Marcelo Androetto; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne. Editing by Patrick Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
