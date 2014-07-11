FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FIFA fines Argentina for snubbing media
July 11, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

FIFA fines Argentina for snubbing media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Argentina's national soccer team player Javier Mascherano (2nd L) talks to teammate Lucas Biglia (C) as they sit with Ezequiel Lavezzi (R), Martin Demichelis (2nd R) and Rodrigo Palacio (R, standing) during a training session ahead of their 2014 World Cup final match against Germany, in Vespasiano July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Argentina have been fined 300,000 Swiss francs ($336,000) for failing to bring players to four pre-match news conferences during the World Cup, FIFA said in a statement on Friday.

FIFA’s disciplinary committee said Argentina had breached its media and marketing regulations in news conferences on the day before games against Nigeria, Switzerland, Belgium and the Netherlands with only coach Alejandro Sabella present.

The coach is supposed to appear alongside a player.

“The objective... is to allow media, and ultimately fans, to have an opportunity to follow a team’s preparations, while also allowing each team to have the best possible environment for those preparations,” soccer’s world governing body said.

There was no immediate response from Argentina, who face Germany in the World Cup final on Sunday.

Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Ken Ferris

