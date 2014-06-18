Argentina keep big names out of the spotlight

Argentina's national team players Lionel Messi (L), Sergio "Kun" Aguero (C) and Martin Demichelis attend a training session at Ciudad do Galo grounds in Vespasiano, outside Belo Horizonte, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

VESPASIANO Brazil (Reuters) - Argentina stuck to their tactic of keeping their big name players out of the World Cup spotlight as much as possible, rolling out their two reserve goalkeepers to face a throng of media representatives on Wednesday.

The tactic has so far worked well with Argentina kicking off their campaign with a 2-1 opening Group F victory over Bosnia and Iran awaiting on Saturday in Belo Horizonte.

Reserve keepers Mariano Andujar and Agustin Orion entered a room packed with hundreds of reporters with many spilling out on to the gardens at the sprawling Atletico Mineiro training ground outside Belo Horizonte.

Earlier on Wednesday four-times world player of the year Lionel Messi was on the pitch along with Sergio Aguero, Gonzalo Higuain and Angel Di Maria for their daily training session but team officials opted to keep them well away from the story-hungry press corp.

All previous news conferences included equally low-profile players apart from when Messi faced the media following his-man-of-the-match award after scoring in the win over Bosnia.

Argentina are among the title favorites in Brazil with Messi under pressure to deliver at a World Cup as he has done so many times for his club Barcelona.

“The only way that Iran can surprise us is if we under-estimate the match,” Andujar told reporters.

“But this is soccer – 11 versus 11, everything can happen. We can’t go out to the field thinking this is going to be easy. People always say that and that’s the reality.”

Iran snatched a point from their opener against Nigeria with a goalless draw but they will have a much tougher task against Argentina, who switched their five-man defensive formation to a more attacking one at halftime against Bosnia and instantly added spark to their game.

“This is the aim of our coach (Alejandro Sabella), for the team to be able to play many different styles during the game,” Andujar said.