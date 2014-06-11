FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Messi balks at sky-high rent for Brazil mansion
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 11, 2014 / 6:52 PM / 3 years ago

Messi balks at sky-high rent for Brazil mansion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Argentina's Lionel Messi (L) runs past Slovenia's goalkeeper Vid Belec as the ball bounces back from the net after he scored his team's second goal their international friendly soccer match ahead of the 2014 World Cup, in Buenos Aires June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Martin Acosta

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Sky-high property prices in Brazil have claimed a new victim in Argentina forward Lionel Messi, the world’s highest-paid footballer.

Messi scrapped plans to rent a mansion for his family outside the city of Belo Horizonte for the duration of the World Cup, according to the online edition of O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper.

His new contract with Spanish club Barcelona will reportedly earn the four-times World Player of the Year a net annual salary of $27 million.

Messi and his staff thought the 150,000 reais ($67,600) rent for a month-long stay in the 21,500-square foot mansion was expensive, Estado said. In addition to proposing a lower rent, Messi’s entourage pressed the landlord to put up an enclosure for privacy purposes.

A source with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed some of the terms, adding that the talks broke down in early May.

Messi’s staff made an offer that “didn’t please me. The deal didn’t go through,” Paulo Nassif, the mansion’s owner, told Estado.

Efforts to reach Nassif and Messi’s father Jorge Messi, who runs all his business affairs, were unsuccessful. A spokesman for the Argentine team declined to comment.

The mansion has seven suites, 13 restrooms and 86,000 square feet of land next to a lagoon. Messi decided instead to rent a house in Rio de Janeiro for his family, Estado said.

The Argentine squad is based for the World Cup in Belo Horizonte, Brazil’s third-largest city.

Real estate prices and rents have soared in Brazil in recent years, with prices in major cities like Rio and Sao Paulo often in the same league as New York, London and Paris.

Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.