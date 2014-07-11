FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rojo leaves training early but should be fit for final
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sochi Olympics 2014
July 11, 2014 / 8:04 PM / 3 years ago

Rojo leaves training early but should be fit for final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Argentina's national soccer players (L-R) Marcos Rojo , Lucas Biglia , Rodrigo Palacio and Sergio Aguero run in celebration after their teammate Maxi Rodriguez (not pictured) scored the decisive goal during a penalty shoot-out against the Netherlands at their 2014 World Cup semi-finals at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Argentina defender Marcos Rojo cut short training on Friday with pains in his left shin and right ankle but should still be fine for the World Cup final, Argentine sports newspaper Ole reported.

The squad were holding a final training session at their base in Belo Horizonte before flying to Rio de Janeiro on Saturday for the World Cup final against Germany the next day.

Rojo, 24, who has been a key component of Argentina’s miserly defense and also grabbed a goal off his knee against Nigeria, left his team mates early, the newspaper said.

Friday’s training session was closed-door, and there was no word from Argentina’s team spokesmen of a scare for Rojo.

Ole said he was probably being protected by cautious coaches and would hopefully not be at risk of missing Sunday’s game at the Maracana stadium. “He wouldn’t miss the final for anything ... it’s not the case of a ‘red alert’,” it said, in a play on Rojo’s name which means red.

Reporting by Andrew Cawthorne and Javier Leira, Editing by Nigel Hunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.