Argentina beat Trinidad & Tobago 3-0 in World Cup warmup

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Lionel Messi’s Argentina cruised to a 3-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago in a World Cup warmup at the Monumental on Wednesday.
Striker Rodrigo Palacio, midfielder Javier Mascherano with a tap-in after a Messi free kick came back off the post, and substitute Maxi Rodriguez scored the goals.
Palacio, playing in place of Gonzalo Higuain who is nursing a bruised muscle, came off 15 minutes from the end after twisting his ankle.
Argentina, looking to win their third world title, face Bosnia, Iran and Nigeria in Group F at the Brazil finals starting on June 12.
