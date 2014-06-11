FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina fan in hospital after flag scuffle: report
June 11, 2014 / 3:35 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina fan in hospital after flag scuffle: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - An Argentine soccer fan suffered a broken finger late on Tuesday after three Brazilians tried to rip an Argentina flag from his hands in World Cup host city Belo Horizonte, the website of local newspaper Estado de S.Paulo reported.

A local hospital confirmed that the Argentine was undergoing hand surgery on Wednesday, but a spokeswoman for Belo Horizonte’s military police did not have any information on the incident because a police report was not filed.

More than 50,000 fans from Argentina, Brazil’s soccer rivals, are expected to come to the tournament.

It was the first reported case of violence between fans of the two teams ahead of the World Cup kickoff on Thursday when hosts Brazil face Croatia.

Brazil plans to beef up security inside and outside stadiums where Argentina play in order to minimise the chances of any violence between rival hooligans.

Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Ken Ferris

