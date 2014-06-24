FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil ups security for Argentine invasion of Porto Alegre
June 24, 2014 / 4:39 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil ups security for Argentine invasion of Porto Alegre

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Argentina soccer fans gather at a public square to celebrate Argentina's win over Iran in their 2014 World Cup Group F soccer match, in Buenos Aires June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Authorities will reinforce security for Argentina’s World Cup match against Nigeria on Wednesday in Brazil’s southern city of Porto Alegre, which is expected to see a huge influx of Argentine fans crossing the border.

About 80,000 Argentine fans are likely to travel to Porto Alegre, which is about 600 km (375 miles) from the frontier with Argentina, a spokesman for the local organizers of the World Cup said on Tuesday.

The extra security measures included greater control of crowds reaching the perimeter fence at the Beira Rio stadium, similar to measures taken at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana stadium after security breaches there, the spokesman said.

About 200 Chile fans stormed into the Maracana last week before their team’s match against Spain. A few days earlier, a handful of Argentine fans climbed over the perimeter fence at also at the Maracana ahead of Argentina v Bosnia.

To help cope with the large number of Argentine fans expected in Porto Alegre, a dedicated fan zone in the city, where supporters can watch matches on big screens, will be expanded.

Writing by William Schomberg, Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
