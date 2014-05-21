FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sabella cuts provisional Argentina squad
May 21, 2014 / 9:26 PM / 3 years ago

Sabella cuts provisional Argentina squad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Argentina's national soccer team coach Alejandro Sabella speaks after the announcement of the 30-man provisional squad for the World Cup finals, in Buenos Aires May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina coach Alejandro Sabella has dropped four players from his provisional World Cup squad including striker Franco Di Santo.

Werder Bremen’s Di Santo, Getafe defender Lisando Lopez, Catania midfielder Fabian Rinaudo and River Plate right back Gabriel Mercado were axed from the 30-man squad announced last week.

“The national team coach revealed today the names of four players on the original list of 30 who will not take part in next week’s training sessions,” the Argentine Football Association said on its website (www.afa.org.ar).

None of the four players were expected to make it into the final 23-man World cup squad Sabella must name by June 2 for the tournament in Brazil starting on June 12 in which Argentina face Bosnia, Iran and Nigeria in Group F.

Reporting by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond

