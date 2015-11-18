FIFA open disciplinary case against banned Kuwait

(Reuters) - Kuwait look set to be kicked out of World Cup qualifying after failing to resolve a case of government interference in their local football association before Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against Myanmar.

The Kuwait Football Association were suspended from FIFA last month because of the issue, three days after they drew 0-0 at home to Lebanon in a World Cup qualifier.

They had been scheduled to play Myanmar on Tuesday in their sixth fixture in Asian qualifying Group G but the FIFA ban prevents them from taking part in international competition.

“The 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Myanmar and Kuwait, scheduled for 17 November 2015, did not take place,” world governing body FIFA said in a statement.

“The matter has been referred to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee for its consideration. Further information will follow in due course.”

Kuwait are currently second in Group G with 10 points, level with Lebanon and eight behind leaders South Korea.

Only the eight group winners and four best runners-up will progress to the 2019 Asian Cup and third round of 2018 World Cup qualifying in the continent.

Indonesia were also banned for government interference in the running of the local football association in May and immediately kicked out of Group F of joint World Cup and Asian Cup qualifying.