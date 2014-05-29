FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2014 / 1:17 AM / 3 years ago

Australia first team to arrive in Brazil for World Cup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Members of the Australian Socceroos national soccer team pose before a training session in Sydney May 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Australia became the first of the 31 foreign countries to arrive in Brazil for the World Cup on Wednesday.

The Socceroos arrived in the southern city of Curitiba before transferring to another flight to Vitoria, where they will be based. The Australians are in the tough Group B alongside World and European champions Spain, Chile, and the Netherlands, finalists four years ago in South Africa.

”We are the underdogs,“ midfielder Tommy Oar said in a FIFA statement. ”It will be a good opportunity for the Australian team to surprise, so this is all very exciting.

“And being in the ‘soccer country’ is an extra motivation, of course.”

The tournament kicks off on June 12 when Brazil play Croatia in Sao Paulo while Australia’ first game is against Chile on June 13 in Cuiaba.

Writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

