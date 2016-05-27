FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Croatia ordered to play two World Cup qualifiers behind closed doors
#Sports News
May 27, 2016 / 3:40 PM / a year ago

Croatia ordered to play two World Cup qualifiers behind closed doors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - Croatia v Israel - International friendly match - Stadium Gradski Vrt, Osijek, Croatia - 23/3/16 Croatia's players pose for a team photo before the match. REUTERS / Antonio Bronic - RTSC0YH

(Reuters) - Croatia have been ordered to play their next two home World Cup qualifiers behind closed doors after incidents at two recent friendlies, soccer's governing body, FIFA, said on Friday.

The restrictions were imposed after Croation fans engaged in "discriminatory chants" during a match against Israel on March 23 and Hungary three days later. The team were also fined 150,000 Swiss francs ($151,087.83).

Chile were also banned from hosting their next two World Cup qualifiers match at National Stadium in Santiago for "homophobic chanting", although the second suspension will only be implemented if there is a repeat incident, FIFA said.

Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador, Paraguay and Peru were fined amounts varying from 15,000 to 40,000 for "various incidents involving discriminatory and unsporting conduct by fans, including homophobic chants in some instances."

($1 = 0.9928 Swiss francs

Writing by Brian Homewood in Milan, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
