Belgium's Defour could face longer ban at World Cup

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Belgium midfielder Steven Defour could face an extended ban at the World Cup after his red card against South Korea resulted in an automatic one-match suspension, FIFA said on Saturday.
The governing body said its Disciplinary Committee had “opened proceedings” looking into Defour’s two-footed, studs-up challenge on Kim Shin-wook in the 45th minute of Thursday’s final Group H game.
The Disciplinary Committee will assess whether the challenge merits additional punishment on top of the one-game suspension.
Belgium face the United States in the second round in Salvador on Tuesday.
Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by Ken Ferris