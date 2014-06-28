FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgium's Defour could face longer ban at World Cup
June 28, 2014 / 3:09 PM / 3 years ago

Belgium's Defour could face longer ban at World Cup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Referee Benjamin Williams of Australia shows Belgium's Steven Defour the red card during their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match against South Korea at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Belgium midfielder Steven Defour could face an extended ban at the World Cup after his red card against South Korea resulted in an automatic one-match suspension, FIFA said on Saturday.

The governing body said its Disciplinary Committee had “opened proceedings” looking into Defour’s two-footed, studs-up challenge on Kim Shin-wook in the 45th minute of Thursday’s final Group H game.

The Disciplinary Committee will assess whether the challenge merits additional punishment on top of the one-game suspension.

Belgium face the United States in the second round in Salvador on Tuesday.

Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by Ken Ferris

