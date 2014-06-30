Belgium's Defour gets one-game suspension for red card

Referee Benjamin Williams of Australia shows Belgium's Steven Defour the red card during their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match against South Korea at the Corinthians arena in Sao Paulo June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Belgium midfielder Steven Defour has escaped a potentially longer suspension for his red card against South Korea after FIFA said he would miss only the World Cup last 16 match against the United States on Tuesday.

A FIFA spokeswoman said on Monday that Defour was also fined 7,500 Swiss francs ($8,400).

He was sent off just before halftime for a two-footed, studs-up challenge on Korea’s Kim Shin-wook in their Group H finale on Thursday.

FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee investigated Defour’s challenge, raising the prospect of a ban beyond the automatic one-match suspension for the red card.

($1 = 0.8895 Swiss Francs)