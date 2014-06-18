Belgium's Hazard has scan on toe injury

Belgium's Eden Hazard (R) fights for the ball with Algeria's Mehdi Mostefa during their 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

SAO PAULO(Reuters) - Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard, one of the heroes of their opening World Cup win, had a scan on a toe injury the day after the 2-1 triumph over Algeria but is fit to play on in the tournament.

Coach Marc Wilmots tweeted on Wednesday that the team doctor had decided to send Hazard to hospital for a “preventative scan” after he bruised his toe in the Group H win in Belo Horizonte on Tuesday.

“No problems for the match against Russia,” Wilmots said of their next game in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday.

Hazard, who did not train with the squad on Wednesday at their base in Mogi das Cruzes, set up the late winner for Belgium in the first game in which they came from behind to take all three points.