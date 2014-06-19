Soccer-Groin injury keeps Kompany from training

Belgium's national soccer coach Marc Wilmots talks with his player Vincent Kompany (R) during a training session in Mogi das Cruzes, near Sao Paulo June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

SALVADOR Brazil (Reuters) - A groin injury kept Belgium captain Vincent Kompany from training on Thursday as a precaution ahead of their World Cup match against Russia in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, coach Marc Wilmots tweeted.

“No Vincent Kompany at training today, slight strain on the groin. He worked individually with medical staff,” tweeted the coach without giving an indication whether the center back will play in the next Group H game.

On Wednesday, Eden Hazard was sent for a scan on a bruised toe and sat out training but returned to work on Thursday as the Belgians continued their preparations at their base at Mogi das Cruzes, near Sao Paulo.

Belgium, seen by many pundits as a credible outsider at the World Cup, scored a late winner on Tuesday to win 2-1 in their opening group game against Algeria in Belo Horizonte.