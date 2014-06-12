FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgian bench would be a bore for Vertonghen
June 12, 2014 / 5:43 PM / 3 years ago

Belgian bench would be a bore for Vertonghen

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Belgium's national soccer team players Mousa Dembele (L) and Jan Vertonghen attend a training session at the squad's camp, ahead of the 2014 World Cup, in Stockholm May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

SALVADOR, Brazil (Reuters) - Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen described himself the worst bench-sitter in the world on Thursday in a clear indication of where he wants to be when his team play their opening World Cup game against Algeria.

”Everyone wants to play at the World Cup and I myself am the worst bench-sitter in the world because I want to play every game,” he told a news conference at the Belgian base at Mogi das Cruzes before a closed-doors training session.

Vertonghen has captain Vincent Kompany and Thomas Vermaelen ahead of him in the pecking order, forcing him to play for his country on the left side of defense.

“I have grown in my game over the last year on the left flank,“ he said. ”I realize I’ll never be the best left back in the world but I can be of value for the team.

“To be able to start a game at the World Cup would be an unbelievable experience.”

Belgium will be among the last World Cup sides to play their first match, against the Algerians in Group H on Tuesday.

“We are not really feeling the World Cup fever yet,” added Vertonghen. “But after the opening game I‘m sure it will be different.”

Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +55 21985471451; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here

