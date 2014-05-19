FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgium forced to find stand-in keeper again
Sections
Featured
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Facebook
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 19, 2014 / 3:01 PM / 3 years ago

Belgium forced to find stand-in keeper again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Belgium's coach Marc Wilmots announces his squad for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil at a news conference in Brussels May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgium coach Marc Wilmots has been forced to call up yet another reserve goalkeeper after Anderlecht number one Silvio Proto broke his arm in the final match of the Belgian league season on Sunday.

Wilmots said in a tweet that he would add Sammy Bossut, 28, of Belgian side Zulte Waregem to his 24-man squad although Bossut could find himself cut from the final 23 in two weeks’ time.

Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois, loaned out to newly crowned Spanish champions Atletico Madrid for the past three seasons, is Belgium’s clear number one, followed by Liverpool’s Simon Mignolet.

Third choice Koen Casteels broke his shin in early April and has been given until the start of June to prove he has recovered, failing which his spot will go to Bossut. Proto was the original stand-in.

Belgium, appearing in the World Cup for the first time since 2002, will hold training camps and play friendlies against Luxembourg and Sweden before the final 23-man squad is named on June 2.

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.