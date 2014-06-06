Penpix of Belgium squad for World Cup finals

Belgium's soccer team pose for photographers during a training session at the squad's camp ahead of the World Cup, in Knokke-Heist June 5, 2014. The 2014 World Cup will be held in 12 cities in Brazil from June 12 to July 13. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgium’s squad for the World Cup finals comprises the following 23 players:

Goalkeepers

Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea) Age 22; 16 caps. Has played three seasons for Atletico Madrid on loan from Chelsea, winning the Europa League in 2012, award for Spanish league’s best goalkeeper in 2012/13 along with La Liga title this season and an appearance in the Champions League final. Clear number one for Belgium.

Simon Mignolet (Liverpool) Age 26; 15 caps. Has had great first season at Liverpool, including late penalty save in Premier League opener against Stoke. Comment that he wanted to be Belgium’s No.1 created some ill feeling with Courtois.

Sammy Bossut (Zulte Waregem) Age 28; 0 caps. Arguably the luckiest man on the plane, owing his selection and first start, in an unofficial friendly against Luxembourg, to a series of keeper injuries. Bossut, who has played more than 200 times for first division Zulte Waregem hastily cancelled a planned holiday with his wife to Crete after his call-up.

Defenders

Toby Alderweireld (Atletico Madrid) Age 25; 33 caps. Most likely pick for right-back spot, though can play in the centre. Alderweireld has struggled to get a regular club football after his move last summer to Atletico Madrid from Ajax, but is first choice at national level.

Laurent Ciman (Standard Liege) Age 28; 8 caps. Not actually played for Belgium since October 2011 although a regular member of Belgium squads under coach Marc Wilmots. Can play at right back or in the centre of defence. Might not feature in Brazil.

Vincent Kompany (Manchester City) Age 28; 58 caps. Born in Brussels of Congolese father and Belgian mother, Belgium’s captain has played for his country since he was 17. Solid and committed in defence, he is comfortable bringing ball forward and useful with his head at corners. Also captain of English champions Manchester City, he won Premier League player of the season in 2011-2012. Has been hit by variety of injuries.

Nicolas Lombaerts (Zenit St Petersburg) Age 29; 25 caps. Left-back but also central defender. Along with Van Buyten, is also most likely pick in case of injury to first-choice defenders. Was studying law at Ghent University until his move to Zenit in 2007.

Daniel Van Buyten (Bayern Munich) Age 36; 78 caps. Only one of Belgian squad with World Cup finals experience, playing in 2002 tournament. Has generally been on bench for Bayern this season, also his likely starting place in Belgium’s squad. That he is top scorer, with 10 goals, shows squad’s inexperience.

Anthony Vanden Borre (Anderlecht) Age 26; 24 caps. Had looked out of the running until a second-half appearance in the 2-2 draw with Ivory Coast, his first cap in more than two years, the reward for a fine season at Anderlecht. Principally is cover at right back offering a few more options in attack.

Thomas Vermaelen (Arsenal) Age 28; 47 caps. Arsenal captain struggled with injury early in the season and lost starting berth with Premier League side. Left-footer is keen to push forward and is still most likely partner of Kompany in central defence.

Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur) Age 27; 55 caps. Capable central defender, usually his most common club role, but has been used as left-back for both his club and Belgium this season, despite his apparent dislike for position. One of three defenders that made their professional debuts at Ajax Amsterdam.

Midfielders

Nacer Chadli (Tottenham Hotspur) Age 24; 19 caps. Moved to Spurs from FC Twente at start of season. Played friendly for Morocco in 2010 but opted for Belgium in 2011. Attacking midfielder who can also play on either wing. Likely to be a front-line substitute.

Kevin De Bruyne (VfL Wolfsburg) Age 22, 21 caps. Belgium’s top scorer and arguably their best player in World Cup qualifying. Has had mixed season, failing to make mark at Chelsea leading to a transfer to Wolfsburg. Fast on wing, though could take on a central role, linking up with Romelu Lukaku.

Steven Defour (Porto) Age 26, 42 caps. Coming back into favour at Porto after change of coach, tough defensive midfielder did not feature much in early qualifiers, but scored against Scotland in September.

Mousa Dembele (Tottenham Hotspur) Age 26; 56 caps. Muscular midfielder faces a lot of competition in the centre of midfield for Belgium, featuring more often as late substitute under coach Marc Wilmots.

Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United) Age 26, 49 caps. Has had tough time adapting to life at Old Trafford after five years at Everton and without a goal this season. Known for trademark afro hairstyle, tall midfielder is dangerous at set-pieces. His last three goals for Belgium have been headers.

Axel Witsel (Zenit St Petersburg) Age 25, 47 caps. Named after Axel Foley, the cheeky cop played by Eddie Murphy in the Beverly Hills Cop movies, moved to Zenit from Benfica in 2012. Combative central midfielder made headlines in 2009 when he broke leg of Poland’s Marcin Wasilewski in tackle. Has not scored for Belgium since finding the net twice against Austria in 2011, but started every one of Belgium’s qualifiers.

Forwards

Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Age 23, 44 caps. Attacking midfielder was twice voted the French League’s best player at Lille before moving to Chelsea. Master at creating chances and dribbling past defenders, Hazard is under pressure to reproduce club form for national side.

Adnan Januzaj (Manchester United) Age 19; 0 caps. Christian Benteke’s withdrawal was quickly followed by Januzaj declaring his availability for Belgium - despite qualifying to play for a number of countries. Januzaj, who joined United from Anderlecht as 16-year-old and made club debut at the start of the current season, had previously ignored call-ups by coach Marc Wilmots. Seen as winger or forward.

Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) Age 21; 28 caps. Strong, tall and fast, Lukaku made professional debut at 16 while at school. Destroyed Croatia in qualifier that booked Belgium’s ticket to Brazil. Like De Bruyne, the once dreadlocked striker has failed to establish himself at Chelsea, but had good loan spells at West Bromwich Albion and Everton.

Dries Mertens (Napoli) Age 27; 24 caps. Tricky, small winger has air of Hazard. Great goal tally at PSV Eindhoven before 2013 move to Napoli. Mertens has tended not to start, but has often been used as an impact substitute.

Kevin Mirallas (Everton) Age 26; 43 caps. Like Hazard, began as professional at Lille. Right-sided winger with Spanish roots can also play as central striker if needed and is useful with free kicks.

Divock Origi (Lille) Age 19; 1 cap. Coach Marc Wilmots’s surprise pick, seen as a like-for-like replacement for the injured Christian Benteke. Not quite as strong as the ‘Beast’ but quick and more prone to roam wider and deeper than Lukaku. Scored five times in 30 league matches for Lille.

* Caps correct up to and including May 31