Susic names squad as Bosnia prepare for Mexico warm-up

June 2 (Reuters) - Bosnia named their 23-man World Cup squad on Monday as the Balkan nation geared up for a final warm-up against Mexico that coach Safet Susic described as an acid test ahead of their Group F opener against Argentina on June 15.

The Bosnians, who have qualified for their first major tournament as an independent nation, are relishing the chance to notch a first win over the Mexicans in Chicago after losing both previous encounters against their opponents.

“Mexico are a good team and it is about time we tasted victory against them,” Stoke City goalkeeper Asmir Begovic told reporters after Susic canceled morning practice to let his players recuperate from minor knocks.

“It is a friendly but this is the final stage of our World Cup preparations and every result matters. We have to keep playing at a high level because it’s the only way we can get results.”

A double by Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko gave Bosnia a 2-1 win over Ivory Coast in St Louis on Saturday, taking his tally to 35 goals in 61 internationals.

Having praised his players after the match, Susic said he would field his best XI against Mexico and hoped both sets of fans would create a spectacular occasion at Soldier Field.

“I am sure both will turn up in numbers and given the passion for football in our two countries it should be a cracking atmosphere,” added the 59-year-old former Yugoslavia forward.

”I will field our strongest formation as the game against Mexico should sort out any lingering doubts who will start against Argentina.

“We looked for and got two strong opponents in the build-up because we have some outstanding players who needed this kind of challenge,” said Susic.

“They would have been deprived of the most glittering moment in their careers if we had failed to qualify for the World Cup and we are going out there to prove our worth.”

The Bosnians also face Nigeria and Iran in Group F in Brazil later this month.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Asmir Begovic (Stoke City), Jasmin Fejzic (Aalen), Asmir Avdukic (Borac Banja Luka)

Defenders: Emir Spahic (Bayer Leverkusen), Sead Kolasinac (Schalke 04), Ermin Bicakcic (Eintracht Braunschweig), Ognjen Vranjes (Elazigspor), Toni Sunjic (Zarya Lugansk), Avdija Vrsajevic (Hajduk Split), Mensur Mujdza (Freiburg)

Midfielders: Zvjezdan Misimovic (Guizhou Renhe), Haris Medunjanin (Gaziantepspor), Miralem Pjanic (AS Roma), Sejad Salihovic (Hoffenheim), Senad Lulic (Lazio), Izet Hajrovic (Galatasaray), Senijad Ibricic (Erciyesspor), Tino Sven Susic (Hajduk Split), Muhamed Besic (Ferencvaros), Anel Hadzic (Sturm Graz)

Forwards: Edin Dzeko (Manchester City), Vedad Ibisevic (VfB Stuttgart), Edin Visca (Istanbul BB)