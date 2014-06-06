Penpix of Bosnia's squad for World Cup finals

May 30, 2014; St. Louis, MO, USA; Bosnia player Edin Dzeko (11) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against Ivory Coast during a soccer friendly at the Edward Jones Dome. Bosnia and Herzegovina defeated Ivory Coast 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Bosnia’s squad for the World Cup finals comprises the following 23 players:

Goalkeepers

Asmir Begovic (Stoke City) Age 26 (birthday June 20); 29 caps. The towering keeper will undoubtedly be first choice in the World Cup after a string of impressive performances for club and country in the past four years. Begovic’s qualities have put him in the spotlight as a prime target for several of the Premier League’s bigger clubs.

Asmir Avdukic (Borac Banja Luka) Age 33; 3 caps. Begovic’s superior quality has made Avdukic a perennial No.2 in Bosnia’s squad but just being in the World Cup will be a prize in its own right for a keeper who has spent his entire career in the Bosnian league.

Jasmin Fejzic (Aalen) Age 28; 0 caps. Had two good years on loan at Eintracht Braunschweig sandwiched between five difficult seasons at Greuther Fuerth before finally finding his feet at fellow German second division campaigners Aalen in 2012. Has been a regular starter since.

Defenders

Avdija Vrsajevic (Hajduk Split) Age 28; 13 caps. Will compete with Mensur Mujdza for the right-back slot and could get the nod from coach Safet Susic as he is a regular starter for his club in the Croatian league.

Emir Spahic (Bayer Leverkusen) Age 33; 73 caps. Bosnia’s captain is a rock-solid center back marshalling the defense. After five good years at Lokomotiv Moscow and French side Montpellier, he has been somewhat less consistent at Sevilla and his present club with his age becoming a factor.

Mensur Mujdza (Freiburg) Age 30; 23 caps. The right back played for Croatia’s Under-21 team during a five-year spell at NK Zagreb before changing his allegiance to Bosnia in May 2010. A reliable performer at his present club in the Bundesliga but doubtful for the opening game against Argentina as he faces a race against time to recover from a recurring foot injury.

Ermin Bicakcic (Eintracht Braunschweig) Age 24; 7 caps. The center back broke into the spotlight during qualifying, when he scored the equalizer in a crunch 2-1 win at Slovakia to cap a fine individual performance. Always a bonus coming forward for set pieces and likely to be a starter in Brazil.

Toni Sunjic (Zarya Lugansk) Age 25; 6 caps. Despite his lack of international experience, Sunjic made the squad as the center of defense is the weakest part of Bosnia’s set-up. Has been a regular starter for his Ukrainian club since he joined them in 2012.

Sead Kolasinac (Schalke 04) Age 21 (20.6.1993); 3 caps. Bosnia have a plethora of options in the left back slot but the young and energetic German-born was still called upon as some of those ahead of him in the pecking order can also be deployed in midfield.

Ognjen Vranjes (Elazigspor) Age 24; 12 caps. Eclipsed his older brother Stojan as a footballer and caused some controversy while on loan at Moldovan champions Sheriff Tiraspol. He celebrated Sheriff’s win over Croatians Dinamo Zagreb by displaying the shirt of his favorite club Red Star Belgrade, where he made a handful of cameo Serbian league appearances.

Midfielders

Izet Hajrovic (Galatasaray) Age 22; 6 caps. Scored one of Bosnia’s most important goals in qualifying in only his second international, drilling in a piledriver to clinch a 2-1 win at Slovakia which kept his country in the driving seat in the group. A pacy winger with quick feet and a sweet long-range strike.

Miralem Pjanic (AS Roma) Age 24; 47 caps. Effervescent either as a playmaker or a winger, Pjanic made his international debut as an 18-year-old and has improved ever since, having joined Roma in 2011 after three good seasons at Olympique Lyonnais. Close control, vision, and an excellent right foot from set pieces have made Pjanic indispensable in Bosnia’s first eleven.

Zvjezdan Misimovic (Guizhou Renhe) Age 32 (5.6.1982); 81 caps. A gifted playmaker who also has a good scoring record, having netted 26 goals for his country. Perhaps a bit past his prime after moving to the Chinese top flight from Dynamo Moscow, but still an influential game-changer.

Sejad Salihovic (Hoffenheim) Age 29; 41 caps. Club captain and stalwart with more than 50 league goals for Hoffenheim since 2006, Salihovic thrives both at the top and in the middle of a four-man midfield while he can also be used as an emergency left back. A likely starter in the finals as he is also a dead ball specialist.

Haris Medunjanin (Gaziantepspor) Age 29; 35 caps. A reliable central midfielder who had a difficult childhood, having fled the 1992-95 Bosnian war with his mother and sister while his father, who was unable to join them, was later killed in the fighting. Played for the Dutch team that won the Under-21 European championship in 2006, but opted to play for Bosnia at senior level in 2010.

Tino Sven Susic (Hajduk Split) Age 22; 1 cap. The coach’s nephew is a talented defensive midfielder who reads the game well and distributes passes with the confidence of a mature player. Unlikely to be a starter in the opener against Argentina but has a fair chance of being used later in the tournament.

Senad Lulic (Lazio) Age 28; 33 caps. The crafty wing-back has flourished in Italy’s Serie A since he joined Lazio in 2011 and has also made Bosnia’s left flank his own in World Cup qualifying. His pace, dribbling skills and inviting crosses, coupled with good defending abilities and selfless work, should be valuable assets in the finals.

Muhamed Besic (Ferencvaros) Age 21; 8 caps. The young defensive midfielder can also play as a centre back and coach Safet Susic said his mission in the opening game would be to contain Argentina’s talisman Lionel Messi. Moved to the Hungarian first division in 2012 after falling out with coach Torsten Fink at Hamburg.

Anel Hadzic (Sturm Graz) Age 24; 2 caps. Squeezed into the 23-man squad as cover after Ervin Zukanovic was axed following a row with the Bosnian football federation. Worked hard to make the grade and was rewarded with an appearance in a 2-1 friendly win over Ivory Coast.

Senijad Ibricic (Erciyesspor) Age 28; 41 caps. Tipped to be left out after two patchy seasons on loan from Lokomotiv Moscow at Gaziantepspor and then Kasimpasa but was called up after he finally settled in at fellow Turkish first division rivals Erciyesspor, where he scored seven goals in 22 league appearances. A likely substitute.

Forwards

Edin Dzeko (Manchester City) Age 28; 61 caps. The robust and versatile striker is the tip of Bosnia’s spear and he will have to shoulder huge expectations from the Balkan country’s fans and pundits in Brazil. One of the most recognized scorers in the game, Dzeko also has the ability to hold the ball, take on defenders and assist his team mates. Known as “The Bosnian Diamond”, he is the Balkan country’s all-time leading scorer with 35 goals.

Vedad Ibisevic (VfB Stuttgart) Age 29; 54 caps. Thrived alongside Dzeko in the qualifiers as the two combined for 18 of Bosnia’s 30 goals. A perfect complement to his more heralded strike partner, Ibisevic got just reward for his hard work when he scored the winner in a 1-0 defeat of Lithuania which sealed Bosnia’s berth in the finals.

Edin Visca (Istanbul BB SK) Age 24; 9 caps. His preferred position is on the left wing but with only two natural strikers in the squad, Susic will in all likelihood include him as cover for Dzeko and Ibisevic, as well as a potential substitute on his flank.

* Caps correct up to and including May 31