Brazil soccer boss says has total confidence in Scolari

Brazil's coach Luiz Felipe Scolari (R) reacts as Neymar lies on the pitch after a challenge during their 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match against Mexico at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The head of Brazil’s soccar association said he had “total confidence” in national team coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, a day after the World Cup hosts disappointed many fans with a 0-0 draw against Mexico.

“I am happy with the performance yesterday,” said Jose Maria Marin, president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) .

”Of course, a win would have been better, but the fact that the goalkeeper of the other team was considered the best player on pitch shows that Brazil were a lot better (than Mexico).

“I am calm, very calm and I renew, more than ever, my total confidence in Felipe Scolari and all the technical team,” he told reporters when asked for his opinion on the national team.

Brazil opened the tournament with a 3-1 victory over Croatia and, along with Mexico, have four points from two games. Brazil complete their Group A fixtures against Cameroon in Brasilia on Monday.