Soccer-Brazil's 12th man may be main player, says Neymar
June 11, 2014 / 8:58 PM / 3 years ago

Soccer-Brazil's 12th man may be main player, says Neymar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Brazil's Neymar arrives for a press conference before his team's final practice in Sao Paulo, one day before the opening match of the soccer World Cup between Brazil and Croatia, June 11, 2014 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s exciting young forward Neymar believes the home fans may be their most important “player” if they get fully behind the team throughout their matches at the World Cup.

“We are expecting a lot from the 12th player, it may be our main player,” the 22-year-old told a news conference sitting next to coach Luiz Felipe Scolari.

“If the fans are 100 percent behind the national team the entire game, it is going to be difficult to beat Brazil,” he added ahead of the opening game against Croatia on Thursday.

Quick and skilful, and in many ways the face of this World Cup, Neymar faces intense pressure to lead the widely fancied Brazil team to a record sixth title and its first at home.

He said he was anxious to get started but stressed it was down to the entire team and their fans to win the trophy.

“No one plays alone. Everyone knows his role, everyone knows what he has to do on the pitch,” he said, urging Brazil’s famously fickle supporters to do their part.

Neymar said he had no interest in being the best player at the finals unless Brazil won the Cup on home soil.

“I don’t want to be the best player. I don’t want to be the top goalscorer ... Individually whatever has to happen will happen, but what I most want is to be a champion with my team,” Neymar told reporters.

Reporting by Esteban Israel and Kieran Murray; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
