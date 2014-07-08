FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Neymar sends good luck message to Brazil team mates
July 8, 2014 / 8:01 PM / 3 years ago

Neymar sends good luck message to Brazil team mates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Injured Brazilian national soccer team player Neymar waits to be airlifted home from Brazil's training camp inTeresopolis, near Rio de Janeiro, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/Brazil

BELO HORIZONTE Brazil (Reuters) - Injured Brazil forward Neymar sent a message of support to his team mates before their World Cup semi-final against Germany on Tuesday, captain Thiago Silva said.

Neymar fractured a vertebra in the 2-1 quarter-final win over Colombia and was ruled out of the rest of the tournament.

He was not forgotten, however, as fans chanted his name at kick-off and captain for the day David Luiz held up his number 10 shirt as the teams lined up for the national anthems.

“I am one fan among many today and I hope we win,” Neymar said in a short video message broadcast on TV Globo. “We are going to win and we’ll see you at the Maracana for the final.”

Neymar’s place in the team against Germany at the Mineirao stadium will be taken by local boy Bernard.

“He was the most important player in the team, he will be missed, but Bernard is from here, the group is behind him and the fans are behind him,” said Silva, who misses the game due to suspension. “I am sure he will play a great game.”

Hundreds of fans at the ground wore Neymar masks in support of the player and his team mates wore caps with the hashtag #ForcaNeymar, or #StrengthNeymar.

Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
