#Sports News
July 10, 2014 / 10:31 PM / 3 years ago

Emotional Neymar cries as he recalls Zuniga challenge

Pedro Fonseca

2 Min Read

Injured Brazilian national soccer team player Neymar cries during a news conference in Teresopolis, near Rio de Janeiro, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo Regua

TERESOPOLIS Brazil (Reuters) - An emotional Neymar cried as he recalled the challenge that ended his World Cup on Thursday and said he felt blessed not to have ended up in a wheelchair.

Colombia defender Juan Zuniga kneed the Brazil forward in the back in the closing stages of the hosts’ 2-1 quarter-final victory, ruling him out of the tournament before the team’s traumatic 7-1 semi-final defeat by Germany.

“I won’t say he came to injure me, I don’t what was going on in his head but everyone who understands football can see that it wasn’t a normal challenge,” Neymar told reporters at Brazil’s base camp just outside Rio de Janeiro.

”When you want to foul someone to stop a game or stop a counter-attack, you kick their ankles, you push, you pull, but the way the ball was falling, it wasn’t a normal game situation.

“Many of you say I am a diver and I don’t care that you say that. I can defend myself when I can see what’s going on around me,” he added

Injured Brazilian national soccer team player Neymar cries during a news conference in Teresopolis, near Rio de Janeiro, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo Regua

”But I can’t defend myself from what comes from behind. What defends me in that situation is the rules and I couldn’t defend myself from that and I was injured.

Injured Brazilian national soccer team player Neymar cries during a news conference in Teresopolis, near Rio de Janeiro, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo Regua

“God blessed me,” Neymar said, breaking down in tears. “If it had been another two centimeters I could be in a wheelchair today.”

Neymar said Zuniga called him the next day to apologize but he stopped short of forgiving his rival for the challenge.

“I don’t hate him, I don’t hold a grudge,” Neymar said. “But I don’t feel anything.”

Brazil will play the Netherlands in Saturday’s third-place playoff and Germany face Argentina in the final on Sunday.

Writing by Andrew Downie, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
