Brazil FA lodge appeal against Thiago Silva's ban
July 6, 2014 / 5:39 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil FA lodge appeal against Thiago Silva's ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil's Thiago Silva celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the 2014 World Cup quarter-finals between Brazil and Colombia at the Castelao arena in Fortaleza July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil have lodged an appeal against captain Thiago Silva’s yellow card that will keep him out of Tuesday’s World Cup semi-final against Germany, FIFA said on Sunday.

The defender was booked in the quarter-final win over Colombia for blocking keeper David Ospina as he was taking a kick, and as it was his second of the tournament he was automatically suspended.

“I can confirm we have received an appeal from the CBF and this is being analyzed,” said FIFA spokeswoman Delia Fischer.

FIFA now wipes all existing yellow cards from the slate from this stage of the tournament meaning players booked in the semi-finals are not suspended for the final unless they are sent off.

Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Justin Palmer

