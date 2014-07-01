FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazilian police arrest 11 suspected touts at World Cup
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sochi Olympics 2014
July 1, 2014 / 3:53 PM / 3 years ago

Brazilian police arrest 11 suspected touts at World Cup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian police have arrested at least 11 suspected ticket touts who were believed to be trying to re-sell World Cup tickets including some originally allocated to players, police said.

Nine of the arrests were made in Rio De Janeiro and two people were arrested in Sao Paulo on Tuesday, police officials said.

The suspected touts are thought to have received tickets from FIFA sponsors and non-governmental organizations as well as tickets given to players.

The people arrested have been charged with money-laundering and other offences.

Police arrested two people last month on suspicion of re-selling World Cup tickets inside FIFA’s official hotel in Rio shortly after the tournament began on June 12.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; writing by William Schomberg, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.