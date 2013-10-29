Brazil lists 83 training centers for World Cup use

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The 32 teams that qualify for next year’s World Cup finals have 83 base camps to choose from with Argentina and the United States two who have already decided where they will stay.

Argentina will be based in Belo Horizonte at Atletico Mineiro’s training complex and the U.S. will stay in Sao Paulo, Brazil’s Sports Minister said.

Brazilian officials announced the finished list of 83 on Tuesday, each consisting of a training centre with football pitches and a partner hotel.

Many of centers are owned by Brazil’s top clubs, with facilities from Cruzeiro, Corinthians and Santos among those included.

Some 25 teams have already chosen their preferred destination and others will have until January to make a decision. The World Cup draw takes place on December 6.

Most of the 83 centers are in the more developed south of the country, with more than a third in Sao Paulo state.