Lucky few gamblers cash in on 7-1 German rout
July 9, 2014 / 12:34 PM / 3 years ago

Lucky few gamblers cash in on 7-1 German rout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil's goalkeeper Julio Cesar reacts after losing their 2014 World Cup semi-finals against Germany at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

LONDON (Reuters) - Four gamblers were counting their winnings on Wednesday after putting money on Germany to beat Brazil by an outlandish 7-1 scoreline in the World Cup semi-final.

Irish bookmaker Paddy Power had to pay out after offering odds of 500-1 for a result which was beyond the wildest dreams of most German fans. One gambler from eastern England won 2,500 pounds ($4,300) after wagering five pounds.

William Hill, Britain’s largest bookmaker, said none of its 120,000 customers who bet on the result had picked 7-1 as the final score .

One student in northern England was however rewarded after staking just 80 pence on Germany to take a 5-0 halftime lead. He won 240 pounds at odds of 300-1 with William Hill.

Both teams to score is a popular bet and Oscar’s late consolation goal for Brazil cost William Hill more than a million pounds, a company spokesman said.

($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds)

Writing by Keith Weir, Editing by Nigel Hunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
