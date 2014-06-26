The Chileans are short, Fred tells Brazil

TERESOPOLIS Brazil (Reuters) - Brazil aim to make their height advantage count against Chile when the teams meet in a Round of 16 World Cup match on Saturday, striker Fred said on Thursday.

“I’ve talked to our fullbacks, our wingers: They (the Chileans) are short,” Fred told reporters at Brazil’s training camp in Teresopolis, near Rio de Janeiro.

Fred, who scored with a header in Brazil’s 4-1 victory against Cameroon on Monday, measures 1.86 meters. That gives him a sizeable advantage over the three defenders Chile used in its last two games - Francisco Silva (1.78 m), Gonzalo Jara (1.77 m) and Gary Medel (1.71 m).

Not everyone on the Brazilian side is a giant by comparison - Neymar, for example, measures 1.75 m. But Brazil do have several tall players including defenders David Luiz (1.89 m) and Thiago Silva (1.82 m), both of whom have a strong record of heading in goals.

The team could get even bigger if right-winger Maicon (1.86 m), who practiced in place of Daniel Alves on Thursday, gets the nod in Belo Horizonte.

“With our height, free kicks could be a good weapon for us,” Fred said.

He added that the Chileans have made up for their lack of stature so far in the tournament with strong ball possession.

“The great quality of Chile is their tactical skill,” Fred said. “And they have players up front who can make a difference. From what they’ve been showing in the Cup, they’re going to try to attack Brazil, too.”