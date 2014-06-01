FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil taking no risks in World Cup warm-up match
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 1, 2014 / 7:54 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil taking no risks in World Cup warm-up match

Pedro Fonseca

2 Min Read

Brazil's national soccer head coach Luiz Felipe Scolari (L) talks to player David Luiz during a training session in Teresopolis near Rio de Janeiro June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo Regua

TERESOPOLIS Brazil (Reuters) - Brazil will rest captain Thiago Silva as well as midfielders Paulinho and Fernandinho for their World Cup warm-up match against Panama on Tuesday, the country’s football confederation said on Sunday.

Paulinho and Fernandinho, as well as defender Thiago Silva, will remain at the team’s base in Teresopolis, 90 kilometers (56 miles) off the city of Rio de Janeiro, for recovery training.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Paulinho sat out training on Sunday after suffering an ankle knock on Saturday. He initially joined the other players for a warm-up session but returned to the locker room without training.

Fernandinho, who plays for Premier League champions Manchester City, will also be rested even though he has been training normally.

Coach Luiz Felipe Scolari had already said on Saturday that captain Thiago Silva would not play on Tuesday as he recovers from a slight leg injury.

“None of them is a concern, this is a preventive measure,” Scolari told Globo TV after Sunday’s training. He said members of his staff will assist the three players over the next few days.

“I believe they will be in full condition for the next game on June 6 and then we will decide who will play,” Scolari added.

After facing Panama in Goiania, a city in the center of the country, Brazil will play Serbia in Sao Paulo on Friday. The host nation open the World Cup against Croatia in Sao Paulo on June 12.

Writing by Walter Brandimarte; editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.