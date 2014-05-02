Marcos backs Julio Cesar to play key role for Brazil

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Marcos, the ever-present goalkeeper in Brazil’s last World Cup triumph in 2002, has backed his successor Julio Cesar and said his experience will be vital during the finals which start next month.

Although some fans believe Julio Cesar’s long period of inactivity and a move to the MLS with Toronto FC could count against him, Marcos said he had full confidence in the former Flamengo and Inter Milan stopper.

“I think Julio is used to wearing the Brazil jersey and that is maybe why Felipao has gone with him,” Marcos said of coach Luiz Felipe Scolari’s decision to stick by him.

“I think it’s fair that Julio Cesar will be the first choice goalkeeper in this coming World Cup,” he told reporters at a corporate event.

Julio Cesar, 34, who was out of favor at Queens Park Rangers in England and signed for Toronto in February, is keen to erase the memory of the 2010 tournament in South Africa when his mistake against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals contributed to Brazil’s 2-1 exit.

He lost his international place when Mano Menezes took over from Dunga after that tournament but won it back two years later when Scolari replaced Menezes.

He was an ever present in the team that won the Confederations Cup last year and his penalty save in the semi-final against Uruguay was a key moment for Brazil.

Nevertheless, he has stiff competition for the number one jersey.

Botafogo’s Jefferson has been the main reserve and appears certain to make the 23-man squad Scolari will announce in Rio de Janeiro on May 7.

Victor was outstanding for Atletico Mineiro last year as they won the Copa Libertadores for the first time and Fluminense’s Diego Cavalieri has also been consistent. Fabio, whose fine form helped Cruzeiro to the league title last year, is an outside bet to take the third spot.

“We have Jefferson who has been in every squad and the third place that could go to Victor, or Fabio, or Cassio, or Fernando Prass or Diego Cavalieri,” said Marcos.

“Some very good keepers are going to be left out.”

Marcos worked with Scolari at Palmeiras and the two have remained close. However, even though he was with the manager last week he said he did not dare to ask him which keepers would get the nod.

“It’s obvious that someone is going to be disappointed, but you can’t take all the good goalkeepers that we have in Brazil,” he said.