FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romario criticizes former team mate Ronaldo
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 26, 2014 / 10:12 PM / 3 years ago

Romario criticizes former team mate Ronaldo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Brazil's congressman and former soccer star Romario attends a news conference in Sao Paulo September 4, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Former World Cup winner Romario launched another attack on Brazil’s organization of the World Cup on Monday and accused former team mate Ronaldo of inconsistency.

The once deadly striker said comments by Ronaldo, who works on the tournament’s organizing committee but professed himself embarrassed at Brazil’s shortcomings in an interview with Reuters last week, were opportunism.

“Everyone knows what I stand for,” the outspoken federal deputy was quoted as saying by UOL, a leading Brazilian news website. “I don’t change sides depending on how the game is going.”

However, Romario said the organizational problems, including stadium construction falling behind, blown budgets and the failure to deliver much-needed transportation projects, did not mean he would be cheering against the home side.

“We’ve already lost off the pitch,” he said. “Now we have to hope and pray that we do well on it.”

The World Cup starts on June 12 and Brazil will be bidding to win a record sixth title and their first on home soil.

Ronaldo was a player the last time Brazil won the tournament in 2002 and he has been one of the most visible supporters of the Brazil bid and President Dilma Rousseff.

Just moments after making his criticism known to Reuters he told the Valor newspaper he would support Rousseff’s opponent in October’s general election.

Writing by Andrew Downie; editing by Martyn Herman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.