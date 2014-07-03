FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil police say Fifa official connected to tout ring
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 3, 2014 / 6:57 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil police say Fifa official connected to tout ring

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Police in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday said they identified a Fifa official they allege helped a group of suspected scalpers in efforts to illegally re-sell World Cup tickets, including some originally allocated to players.

During an investigation that earlier this week led to the arrest of a ring of 11 suspected ticket touts, police said they had identified the first name of the alleged Fifa official from telephone calls.

The suspected official, said Fábio Barucke, a Rio police investigator in charge of the case, enjoys clearance for Fifa offices, stadiums and other administrative areas where he would have access to game tickets.

The official, Barucke added, is not Brazilian and is in the country only because of the World Cup.

A spokeswoman for Fifa on Thursday said the organization, soccer’s governing body, has yet to receive any information from police identifying the person. Given the number of third-parties that operate in and around the World Cup, she added, the person may not even be employed by Fifa.

“Maybe it’s not from Fifa,” said Delia Fischer, the spokeswoman, to reporters on Thursday. “It’s often easy to come to a conclusion about who is Fifa.”

She declined to comment further until Fifa receives more information. Police, meanwhile, said they would provide the organization with a document with more details about the alleged official later Thursday.

The group, police said, aimed to make up to 200 million reais ($90.5 million) by illegally re-selling tickets.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier. Writing by Stephen Eisenhammer. Editing by Paulo Prada and Nigel Hunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.