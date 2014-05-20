Cameroon cancel World Cup send-off match

YAOUNDE(Reuters) - Cameroon have canceled a World Cup warm-up international against Guatemala next month, the country’s soccer federation said on Tuesday without giving any reasons.
Cameroon were due to play a send-off game in front of their owns fans in Yaounde against the central American side on June 7 before departing for the tournament in Brazil.
The squad began a training camp in Austria on Tuesday and play warm-up matches against Macedonia and Paraguay in Kufstein on May 26 and 29. They also have a match against Germany in Moenchengladbach on June 1.
Cameroon are in World Cup Group A with Brazil, Mexico and Croatia.
