Cameroon cancel World Cup send-off match

FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke holds the slip showing "Cameroon" during the draw for the 2014 World Cup at the Costa do Sauipe resort in Sao Joao da Mata, Bahia state, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

YAOUNDE(Reuters) - Cameroon have canceled a World Cup warm-up international against Guatemala next month, the country’s soccer federation said on Tuesday without giving any reasons.

Cameroon were due to play a send-off game in front of their owns fans in Yaounde against the central American side on June 7 before departing for the tournament in Brazil.

The squad began a training camp in Austria on Tuesday and play warm-up matches against Macedonia and Paraguay in Kufstein on May 26 and 29. They also have a match against Germany in Moenchengladbach on June 1.

Cameroon are in World Cup Group A with Brazil, Mexico and Croatia.