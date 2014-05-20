FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cameroon cancel World Cup send-off match
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sochi Olympics 2014
May 20, 2014 / 1:31 PM / 3 years ago

Cameroon cancel World Cup send-off match

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke holds the slip showing "Cameroon" during the draw for the 2014 World Cup at the Costa do Sauipe resort in Sao Joao da Mata, Bahia state, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

YAOUNDE(Reuters) - Cameroon have canceled a World Cup warm-up international against Guatemala next month, the country’s soccer federation said on Tuesday without giving any reasons.

Cameroon were due to play a send-off game in front of their owns fans in Yaounde against the central American side on June 7 before departing for the tournament in Brazil.

The squad began a training camp in Austria on Tuesday and play warm-up matches against Macedonia and Paraguay in Kufstein on May 26 and 29. They also have a match against Germany in Moenchengladbach on June 1.

Cameroon are in World Cup Group A with Brazil, Mexico and Croatia.

Reporting by Tansa Musa; Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.