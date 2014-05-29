FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Santa Cruz on target as Cameroon suffer warm-up defeat
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sochi Olympics 2014
May 29, 2014 / 7:47 PM / 3 years ago

Santa Cruz on target as Cameroon suffer warm-up defeat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Paraguay's Roque Santa Cruz and Cameroon's Eyong Enoh (L) fight for the ball during their friendly soccer match in the Austrian city of Kufstein May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

(Reuters) - Stalwart striker Roque Santa Cruz scored the winner as Paraguay beat World Cup qualifiers Cameroon 2-1 in a friendly in Kufstein, Austria, on Thursday.

Paraguay, who have missed out on Brazil after playing at the previous four World Cup tournaments, went ahead with Oscar Romero’s first goal for his country in the fifth minute.

Former Bayern Munich, Blackburn Rovers and Manchester City striker Santa Cruz put the South Americans further ahead when he tapped in from close range in the 68th minute, the 32-year-old’s 29th international goal.

Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting pulled one back for the Indomitable Lions with 15 minutes left and Mohamadou Idrissou wasted a chance to equalize when his 87th-minute penalty was saved by Paraguay’s substitute goalkeeper Victor Centurion.

There was a minor pitch invasion at the end as fans ran on to the field to take photographs with the players.

Cameroon, who beat Macedonia 2-0 on Monday and meet Germany on Sunday, face Croatia, Mexico and Brazil at the World Cup.

Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Martyn Herman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.