November 6, 2013 / 8:00 AM / 4 years ago

Assou-Ekotto recalled by Cameroon for World Cup play-off

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tottenham Hotspur's Benoit Assou-Ekotto (L) challenges Manchester City's James Milner during their English Premier League soccer match at White Hart Lane in London April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

(Reuters) - Cameroon recalled fullback Benoit Assou-Ekotto to their 25-man squad on Wednesday for their World Cup play-off against Tunisia in Yaounde on November 17.

Coach Volker Finke also brought back striker Vincent Aboubaker and reserve goalkeeper Guy Roland Ndy Assembe for the second leg of the tie which will determine who goes through to next year’s finals in Brazil.

Cameroon and Tunisia drew 0-0 in the first leg in Tunis last month.

Goalkeeper Idriss Carlos Kameni, midfielder Edgar Salli and Belgian-based striker Oumarou Aboubakar were dropped from the first leg squad, the Cameroon Football Federation said.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Charles Itandje (Konyaspor), Sammy Ndjock (Fethiyespor), Guy Roland Ndy Assembe (En Avant Guingamp)

Defenders: Benoit Assou Ekotto (Queens Park Rangers), Henri Bedimo (Olympique Lyon), Gaetan Bong (Olympiakos), Aurelin Chedjou (Galatasaray), Jean Armel Kana-Biyik (Stade Rennes), Nicolas Nkoulou (Olympique Marseille), Dany Nounkeu (Galatasaray), Allan Nyom (Granada)

Midfielders: Enoh Eyong (Ajax Amsterdam), Raoul Cedric Loe (Osasuna), Jean Makoun (Stade Rennes), Joel Matip (Schalke 04), Stephane Mbia (Sevilla), Landry Nguemo (Girondins Bordeaux), Alex Song (Barcelona)

Forwards: Vincent Aboubakar (Lorient), Eric Choupo Mating (Mainz), Samuel Eto‘o (Chelsea), Benjamin Moukandjo (Nancy), Fabrice Olinga (Malaga), Achille Webo (Fenerbahce), Jacques Zoua (Hamburg SV).

Reporting by Tansa Musa; Editing by Mark Gleeson and Patrick Johnston

