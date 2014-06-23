FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Neymar scores 100th goal of World Cup in Brazil's 100th game
June 23, 2014 / 9:16 PM / 3 years ago

Neymar scores 100th goal of World Cup in Brazil's 100th game

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil's Neymar controls the ball during their 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match against Cameroon at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia June 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil striker Neymar scored the 100th goal of the 2014 World Cup when he netted his side’s first goal in their final Group A game against Cameroon on Monday.

The goal came in what is Brazil’s 100th World Cup game. They are the only team apart from Germany to notch a century of matches at the tournament.

This World Cup has featured many free-scoring matches and the goal-per-game ratio looks set to be the highest since the 1970 tournament which had an average of 2.97 goals per match.

Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
