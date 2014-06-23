Neymar scores 100th goal of World Cup in Brazil's 100th game

Brazil's Neymar controls the ball during their 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match against Cameroon at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia June 23, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil striker Neymar scored the 100th goal of the 2014 World Cup when he netted his side’s first goal in their final Group A game against Cameroon on Monday.

The goal came in what is Brazil’s 100th World Cup game. They are the only team apart from Germany to notch a century of matches at the tournament.

This World Cup has featured many free-scoring matches and the goal-per-game ratio looks set to be the highest since the 1970 tournament which had an average of 2.97 goals per match.