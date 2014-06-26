FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
All bets are on for Chile's Alexis and Brazil's Neymar
June 26, 2014 / 7:49 PM / 3 years ago

All bets are on for Chile's Alexis and Brazil's Neymar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Chile's national soccer players Alexis Sanchez attends a news conference at Toca da Raposa II in Belo Horizonte June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

BELO HORIZONTE Brazil (Reuters) - After losing a bet to Brazil striker and Barcelona team mate Neymar last year, Chile forward Alexis Sanchez wants to redeem himself when the two meet in the World Cup last 16 on Saturday.

Alexis told reporters on Thursday he was in the red after losing a bet to Neymar when Brazil beat Chile 2-1 in a friendly in November.

“I get along great with Neymar,” he said. “He already won one bet against me in Canada (last year). So we will have to do something again and this time I will have to win.”

The odds, however, are stacked against Alexis with Chile’s track record against the five-times World Cup winners and title favorites Brazil far from great.

They have won a mere 13 out of 68 matches the two sides have played and have been eliminated three times from the World Cup by Brazil, including the last two times Chile played in the competition, in 1998 and 2010.

Neymar is also joint top scorer at the tournament with four goals in three games. Alexis has netted once in the competition.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
