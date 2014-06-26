All bets are on for Chile's Alexis and Brazil's Neymar

BELO HORIZONTE Brazil (Reuters) - After losing a bet to Brazil striker and Barcelona team mate Neymar last year, Chile forward Alexis Sanchez wants to redeem himself when the two meet in the World Cup last 16 on Saturday.

Alexis told reporters on Thursday he was in the red after losing a bet to Neymar when Brazil beat Chile 2-1 in a friendly in November.

“I get along great with Neymar,” he said. “He already won one bet against me in Canada (last year). So we will have to do something again and this time I will have to win.”

The odds, however, are stacked against Alexis with Chile’s track record against the five-times World Cup winners and title favorites Brazil far from great.

They have won a mere 13 out of 68 matches the two sides have played and have been eliminated three times from the World Cup by Brazil, including the last two times Chile played in the competition, in 1998 and 2010.

Neymar is also joint top scorer at the tournament with four goals in three games. Alexis has netted once in the competition.