Confident Chile aiming to exorcise Brazil demons

Chile's national team player Arturo Vidal smiles during at the start of a training session at Toca da Raposa grounds in Belo Horizonte June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Chile tried their best to avoid bete noir Brazil in the World Cup second round but having failed they now have to exorcise their demons against the team that knocked them out of three previous World Cups.

Chile insist they are up to the challenge, however.

“Brazil has been a nightmare for Chile,” said midfielder Arturo Vidal, “but things have changed. Generations change.”

Underdogs coming into the World Cup, Chile have exuded self-confidence and aggression, even sending world champions Spain packing with a stunning 2-0 win in their second Group B game.

Coach Jorge Sampaoli has promised another high voltage match against Brazil on Saturday at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte in a last 16 clash, with his team focusing on their trademark suffocating pressure and counter-attacking thrusts.

The recipe did not work against the Netherlands on Monday, when Chile lost 2-0 and failed to secure top spot in the group to avoid playing Brazil. Chile’s counter-punching game could make them vulnerable to fast Brazil attacks led by Neymar and Hulk.

But with Vidal back in midfield after missing Thursday’s game to recover from a knee problem, Chile should regain the initiative they lacked against the Dutch, allowing Alexis Sanchez, Jorge Valdivia and Eduardo Vargas to get forward more.

NOT EASY

Brazil are growing in confidence, though, with the locals now fully behind them after they thrashed Cameroon 4-1 on Monday but coach Luiz Felipe Scolari warned that the Chile game will not be a walk in the park.

“If I could choose I would pick a different opponent,” he told reporters. “I think this is the most difficult (rival) ... Chile has quality, is organized.”

For Chile, facing Brazil means confronting ghosts from the past. The Brazilians eliminated them in the semi-finals when the Chileans hosted the tournament in 1962 and again in the last 16 at France 1998 and South Africa 2010.

“They are our bete noir,” said Romulo Pulgar, one of 40,000 Chile fans that have poured into Brazil to support “The Red”. “But the truth is we are so confident we can play whoever we have to play.”

That confidence is shared by the players.

“We are going to attack from the start as we do in every game,” said defender Gonzalo Jara. “You don’t negotiate your style.”