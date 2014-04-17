FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chile's Fernandes breaks leg, likely to miss World Cup
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sochi Olympics 2014
April 17, 2014 / 11:52 AM / in 3 years

Chile's Fernandes breaks leg, likely to miss World Cup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile forward Junior Fernandes suffered a broken leg playing for Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday and looks almost certain to miss the World Cup.

Fernandes scored the second goal in Dinamo’s 3-0 win at NK Split in the Croatian first division before coming off injured and was due to have surgery on Wednesday night.

“Fernandes suffered a fibula injury in the match in Split and will be operated on tonight when the team return to Zagreb,” the club said on their website (www.gnkdinamo.hr) without specifying how long his recovery might take.

He was certain to be included in Chile coach Jorge Sampaoli’s 23-man squad for the tournament in Brazil starting on June 12. Chile face Australia, world champions Spain and the Netherlands in Group B.

Reporting by Javier Leira; Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires, editing by Ed Osmond

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.