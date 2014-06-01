FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vidal included as Chile name final World Cup squad
June 1, 2014 / 7:28 PM / 3 years ago

Vidal included as Chile name final World Cup squad

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Players from Chile's national soccer team leave the field at the end of the first half their friendly soccer match against Egypt in Santiago May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile named their final World Cup squad on Sunday, including Juventus midfielder Arturo Vidal whose place had been in doubt due to a knee operation.

Vidal, a key member of the South American team, had knee cartilage surgery at the beginning of May after suffering a tear to the external meniscus.

The operation normally requires several weeks rest, raising questions as to whether he would be fit enough to play by the time the tournament starts in mid-June.

Chile are drawn in Group B alongside holders Spain, the Netherlands and Australia.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Claudio Bravo (Real Sociedad), Johnny Herrera (Universidad de Chile), Cristopher Toselli (Universidad Catolica)

Defenders: Gary Medel (Cardiff City), Gonzalo Jara (Nottingham Forest), Jose Rojas (Universidad de Chile), Eugenio Mena (Santos), Mauricio Isla (Juventus)

Midfielders: Jorge Valdivia (Palmeiras), Felipe Gutierrez (Twente), Jose Pedro Fuenzalida (Colo Colo), Francisco Silva (Osasuna), Arturo Vidal (Juventus), Charles Aranguiz (Internacional), Marcelo Diaz (Basel), Carlos Carmona (Atalanta), Miiko Albornoz (Malmo)

Forwards: Alexis Sanchez (Barcelona), Esteban Paredes (Colo Colo), Eduardo Vargas (Valencia), Jean Beausejour (Wigan Athletic), Mauricio Pinilla (Cagliari), Fabian Orellana (Celta).

Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta, Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Josh Reich

