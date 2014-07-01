FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nobody cares we are out because we are African - Toure
July 1, 2014 / 5:41 PM / 3 years ago

Nobody cares we are out because we are African - Toure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ivory Coast's Yaya Toure (L) fights for the ball with Colombia's Carlos Sanchez during their 2014 World Cup Group C soccer match at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

PARIS (Reuters) - Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure believes nobody cared about the Elephants being knocked out of the World Cup due to refereeing mistakes because they are African.

“I desperately wanted the referee to spot Samaras’s simulation,” he wrote in his weekly column in France Football, referring to Ivory Coast’s 2-1 defeat by Greece which sent them packing after the group phase.

Greece forward Georgios Samaras was awarded a controversial stoppage-time penalty which he converted.

“Once again, the refereeing was not on our side. We had at least two penalties denied in our match against Japan,” Toure added.

“And this time, one is invented against Greece. Of course, it does not upset anyone because we’re an African team.”

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond

