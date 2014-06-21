Former Cameroon coach not surprised about squabbling

Thailand's soccer coach Winfried Schaefer of Germany gestures during a news conference at the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) in Bangkok July 1, 2011. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

SALVADOR, Brazil, June 21 (Reuters) – Former Cameroon coach Winfried Schaefer expected African sides to do better at the World Cup but was not surprised with the squabbling in his former team’s camp.

”It’s always about money. It’s always ahead of big tournaments. They work hard for four years and then they destroy everything over silly fights over money,” said the German-born coach of the controversy that has beset the Indomitable Lions in Brazil.

Schaefer, who in a four-year spell coached Cameroon to the 2002 African Nations Cup title and took charge of them at the World Cup in Asia the same year, said the current squad lacked unity.

”It’s like a cage of lions and they need a manager who disciplines them and is a strong leader.

“I've spoken to (captain Samuel) Eto'o and told him 'you don't play if you are not part of the group'. But in general the boys are good boys. The team is split in two groups. Eto'o and (Alex) Song. They need a strong group,” told the Reuters Global Sports Forum (here).

On the World Cup in general for African teams so far, he added: “I expected the Africans to do better. Ghana began playing great football against the U.S. but then they played kick and rush against those huge Americans. I then saw one good pass and that led to the goal. The teams must not lose their African style.”

Cameroon’s players delayed their departure to Brazil in order to force more money out of their federation but have lost both games in Group A and are eliminated with one match to come on Monday against Brazil in Brasilia.

The other four African sides in Brazil are all struggling to get into the knockout round.