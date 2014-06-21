Song seeks forgiveness for needless blunder

SALVADOR, Brazil, June 21 (Reuters) – Cameroon midfielder Alex Song has asked for forgiveness after his needless sending- off in their last World Cup game, saying it was out of character.

Song got his marching orders before halftime of Wednesday’s 4-0 loss to Croatia for elbowing Mario Mandzukic in the back in the Group A defeat that ended Cameroon’s interest in the tournament and Song is banned for the last game against Brazil on Monday.

“I apologize to my team mates, what I did has nothing to do with football. I‘m sure it shocked many people. It is not what we want to see in football today, it should be a beautiful game,” he told reporters at Cameroon’s training camp in Vitoria as they prepared to travel to Brasilia on Saturday.

“I made a big mistake, a blunder that cost us three points. So I wanted to ask forgiveness to all those who saw the incident, because it was not like me to do something like that.”

Song’s expulsion came as Cameroon trailed by a single goal after 40 minutes in Manaus but down to 10 men in the second half they were swamped by their opponents and went out of the World Cup following a second successive defeat.