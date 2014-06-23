Cameroon's Song banned for three matches

Referee Pedro Proenca of Portugal sends off Cameroon's Alexandre Song for a challenge on Croatia's Mario Mandzukic (on ground) during their 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match at the Amazonia arena in Manaus June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Cameroon midfielder Alex Song has been banned for three matches after his sending off in their World Cup Group A defeat by Croatia, organizers FIFA said on Sunday.

The midfielder was dismissed for elbowing Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic in the back during the first half of their 4-0 defeat in Manaus on Wednesday which meant they could no longer qualify for the knockout stages.

The Africans, who lost 1-0 to Mexico in their opener, face hosts Brazil in Brasilia on Monday in their final Group A match.