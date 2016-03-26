Hernandez goal sets up Mexico's 3-0 win over Canada

Mar 25, 2016; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Mexico Javier Herhandez (14) passes the ball against Canada midfielder Adam Straith (15) during the second half at BC Place. Mexico won 3-0. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Javier Hernandez scored in the 31st minute to set Mexico on the way for a 3-0 away victory over Canada in 2018 World Cup qualifying in Vancouver on Friday.

The Bayer Leverkusen striker ghosted in to meet a cross with a bullet header from 10 yards out, before Hirving Lozano and Jesus Corona scored either side of half-time to hand Mexico command of Group A with nine points from three matches.

Canada remain in second place with four points.

The top two teams in the three CONCACAF groups go through to the final round, a single six-team group from which the first three qualify for Russia 2018, and the fourth-placed side go into an intercontinental playoff.