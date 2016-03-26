FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hernandez goal sets up Mexico's 3-0 win over Canada
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 26, 2016 / 5:00 AM / a year ago

Hernandez goal sets up Mexico's 3-0 win over Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 25, 2016; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Mexico Javier Herhandez (14) passes the ball against Canada midfielder Adam Straith (15) during the second half at BC Place. Mexico won 3-0. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Javier Hernandez scored in the 31st minute to set Mexico on the way for a 3-0 away victory over Canada in 2018 World Cup qualifying in Vancouver on Friday.

The Bayer Leverkusen striker ghosted in to meet a cross with a bullet header from 10 yards out, before Hirving Lozano and Jesus Corona scored either side of half-time to hand Mexico command of Group A with nine points from three matches.

Canada remain in second place with four points.

The top two teams in the three CONCACAF groups go through to the final round, a single six-team group from which the first three qualify for Russia 2018, and the fourth-placed side go into an intercontinental playoff.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.