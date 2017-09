United States' Clint Dempsey (8) passes the ball under pressure from Mexico's Jesus Zavala (17) during the first half of their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match in Columbus, Ohio September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

(Reuters) - The United States and Costa Rica secured a place in next year’s World Cup finals in Brazil when Honduras drew 2-2 with Panama in a CONCACAF qualifier on Tuesday.

The United States beat Mexico 2-0 and Costa Rica drew 1-1 in Jamaica in earlier matches but they had to wait until confirmation of the Honduras result to begin their celebrations.